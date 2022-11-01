BJD protests delay in payment of farmers’ claims, BJP hits back

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Monday staged demonstrations across the state alleging non-payment of claims to farmers by insurance companies and targeted the Centre over the issue. BJD workers staged dharna near Raj Bhavan here as well as district collectorates and other government offices across the state demanding payment of crop insurance claims to the farmers for the kharif season of 2021 at the earliest.

The party alleged that a large number of farmers are yet to get crop insurance money of kharif 2021 under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty alleged that insurance companies have held up payment of around Rs 500 crore to the farmers. He said though the state government had written two letters to the Centre seeking its intervention, but no concrete step has been taken so far.

Meanwhile the BJP attacked the state government for trying to cover up its failure. Describing the move a deliberate attempt to deflect attention of the people from the twin controversies - the Dharmendra Sahoo suicide and Archana Nag sextortion cases - state BJP general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan said the BJD has mastered the art of telling lies when in trouble.

Dismissing the BJD allegation of central negligence, Harichandan said the state government had written twice to the Centre seeking intervention over non-payment of claims by insurance companies for kharif 2021. The request of the state was examined in the light of the revamped operational guidelines (ROGs) and it was advised to refer the disputes, if any, to the State Level Technical Advisory Committee (STAC). In case the matter stands unresolved at the STAC, the same can be escalated to the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), a central government committee.

