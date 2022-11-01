Congress launches Bharat Jodo Yatra in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Monday launched its Bharat Jodo Yatra’in Odisha to highlight the failure of the BJP government at the Centre and BJD in the state.The yatra was launched from Indira Gandhi park here by president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak in the presence of state in-charge A Chella Kumar and several other senior leaders. The leaders paid floral tributes at the statue of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary before starting the yatra.

On day one, the leaders and workers of the party walked 12 km before halting at Lakheswar temple in Phulnakhara. The yatra will remain cancelled on Tuesday as senior leaders including the OPCC president will be away campaigning for the party’s candidate in the Dhamnagar bypoll.

The leaders and functionaries of the party will visit 25 districts in the state covering 2,250 km in 100 days during the yatra. Pattanayak said the Odisha part of the yatra is being undertaken as part of the party’s national campaign launched by Rahul Gandhi.

The party will draw the attention of people towards various problems faced by the country since the BJP came to power at the Centre. Besides, issues of price rise, growing unemployment, inflation and intolerance prevailing in the country during the last eight year rule of BJP will be raised, he said.

The party will also highlight the misrule of BJD in Odisha during the last 22 years. Pattanayak said rampant corruption, unemployment, poverty and misuse of official machinery by the ruling party will be highlighted during the yatra. Leaders will have discussions with women, sports personalities, senior citizens and farmers on various issues. Apart from MPs, MLAs, leaders and workers of different party wings, unemployed youths, students, farmers and labourers participated in the yatra.

