Journalist, educationist Prof Vepa Rao passes away

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prof Vepa Rao, one of the most popular teachers of journalism and mass communication in India, passed away in Hyderabad on Monday. He was 78.

He served as a professor at Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal in 1996-97, and continued to mentor aspiring journalists till the end. Born in 1946 in Andhra Pradesh, Prof Rao completed his higher studies in Kolkata and IIMC, Delhi.

He worked as a senior journalist for a long time and introduced many successful columns, novel ideas. He also experimented with all aspects of publication before shifting to academics in 1987 and joined Indian Institute of Advance Study (IIAS) Shimla as resident fellow to work on Communication and Development. The Himachal Pradesh University invited him to head its department of Journalism and Mass Communication in 1990.

In 1997, Himachal Pradesh University created a professor’s post and elevated him, besides it also gave him State Award for ‘Development Reporting’, the same year. A doctor of literature (DLitt) Prof Rao, has also authored a book ‘A Curve in the Hills’.

