Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Journalist, educationist Prof Vepa Rao passes away

Prof Vepa Rao, one of the most popular teachers of journalism and mass communication in India, passed away in Hyderabad on Monday. He was 78. 

Published: 01st November 2022 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Prof Vepa Rao

Prof Vepa Rao.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prof Vepa Rao, one of the most popular teachers of journalism and mass communication in India, passed away in Hyderabad on Monday. He was 78. 

He served as a professor at Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal in 1996-97, and continued to mentor aspiring journalists till the end. Born in 1946 in Andhra Pradesh, Prof Rao completed his higher studies in Kolkata and IIMC, Delhi. 

He worked as a senior journalist for a long time and introduced many successful columns, novel ideas. He also experimented with all aspects of publication before shifting to academics in 1987 and joined Indian Institute of Advance Study (IIAS) Shimla as resident fellow to work on Communication and Development. The Himachal Pradesh University invited him to head its department of Journalism and Mass Communication in 1990. 

In 1997, Himachal Pradesh University created a professor’s post and elevated him, besides it also gave him State Award for ‘Development Reporting’, the same year.  A doctor of literature (DLitt) Prof Rao, has also authored a book ‘A Curve in the Hills’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prof Vepa Rao Journalist Death
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp