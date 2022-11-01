Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Minister Tusharkanti inaugurates Sampark help desk, 16 child friendly police stations in Bhubaneswar

Minister of State for Home Tusharkanti Behera on Monday inaugurated ‘Sampark’ help-desk which aim to provide psychological support to the victims of sexual violence.

Odisha Minister Tusharkanti Behera

Odisha Minister Tusharkanti Behera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of State for Home Tusharkanti Behera on Monday inaugurated ‘Sampark’ help-desk which aim to provide psychological support to the victims of sexual violence. Behera also inaugurated 16 child-friendly police stations virtually from the office of Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW) in the Capital city. 

The child friendly facilities have been set up at the CAW&CWs in Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur, Padmapur in Bargarh, Jajpur Road, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh, Aska, Soro, Bhawanipatna Sadar, Rairangpur, Deogarh, Rourkela sector 19, Dhenkanal town, Keonjhar town, Nalco in Angul and Binika police stations of the state.

The interiors of the police stations have been painted to attract children. They are equipped with soft toys, a library having animated story books, swings, washrooms, separate corner for lactating mothers, TVs, and others. Behera said that Sampark help desk and the child friendly police stations were established as part of the government’s 5T initiative. 

DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal said Sampark help-desk will help empower the victims of gender violence.
ADG CID-CB Arun Bothra said timely psychological assistance to the victims of gender violence will be helpful in saving several precious lives, many of whom often resort to extreme steps fearing social stigma. 
ADG CAW&CW Rekha Lohani said the help-desk was set up with the technical collaboration of UNICEF which will provide psychological support to the victims of sexual violence who face tremendous trauma.

