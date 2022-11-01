Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha offers online platform for business houses, delegates

“Make-in-Odisha conclave is a platform for our state to showcase the growth story and present what we have to offer to investors across the globe.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Make-in-Odisha conclave, the state government on Monday launched an online platform for industries and business houses to get detailed information on sessions and get information on sectoral topics.

Launching the website (https://www.mio.investodisha.gov.in) and mobile app for the mega investment summit, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged all the departments to work in close coordination to ensure grand success of the five-day conclave so that it becomes a landmark event in Odisha’s industrial growth story.  He said Odisha is now ranked among the top states of the country in terms of live manufacturing investments and has been accorded the ‘achiever’ status in the recently released ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rating. 

“Make-in-Odisha conclave is a platform for our state to showcase the growth story and present what we have to offer to investors across the globe. It will provide industry captains and thought leaders to talk about the outlook of various industrial sectors,” he said. 

Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said all departments will have to make efforts in the next 30 days to see that this year’s event is even better than the two previous ones. The state has tied up with FICCI as its national industry partner.

The website is a repository of all information pertaining to MIO-2022. Delegates can get detailed information on speakers, plenary sessions, thematic sessions, business leadership talks and sectoral sessions. They can register themselves for the conclave and book their travel and accommodation during the visit. The mobile app is available to all users on Google playstore and Apple appstore.

Principal secretary of Industries Hemant Sharma said there 20 sessions will be organised on three days during the event. The investors would get an opportunity to know the state’s industrial prowess and future potential.  In the run up to the conclave, the state government has organised 10 roads shows of which five have been led by the chief minister in Dubai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. 

The government also led delegations to various cities including Coimbatore, Jamshedpur, Ahmedabad and Lucknow besides metros where investors’ meets were organised. The third edition of the conclave will be held from November 30 to December 4. 

