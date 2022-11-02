Home Cities Bhubaneswar

‘Astha Avishek’ held

Acclaimed film director and producer Sabyasachi Mohapatra during the event emphasised on creative way of promoting Indian ethos and value system. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Astha Avishek’, an induction programme of newly enrolled students, was organised by city-based Astha School of Management on its campus at Balianta recently. As many as 180 newly joined MBA students participated in the programme. Senior vice-president and head of HR at Reliance Digital in Mumbai Lalit Kar joined the event as the chief guest and spoke on ways to create and nurture a successful professional career. 

Acclaimed film director and producer Sabyasachi Mohapatra during the event emphasised on creative way of promoting Indian ethos and value system. Institute chairman Bijay Kumar Patra, Executive Director and Secretary Bankim Mohanty, Director (Corporate Affairs) Trilochan Nayak and Principal Sharmila Subramanian also spoke.

