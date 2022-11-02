Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation plan for fire management in slums

On the other hand, BMC organised an orientation programme on the day for the Slum Dwellers Association to sensitise them on fire safety measures.

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated measures to devise a plan to deal effectively with possible fire mishaps in slums.The civic body will also impart training to people at grassroots on fire safety measures in slum areas of the city.

Officials of the BMC said that creation of a proper fire safety framework for slums is extremely important as the city is having more than 430 slums and the number of such settlements growing every year. Fire safety management in slums is different than colonies, gated communities and apartment, said an official from the Corporation.

Besides, the knowledge on fire safety must not be limited to a section of people, said BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange. Officials said the plan to be devised will be a part of the comprehensive fire safety framework and plan for the capital city.  On the other hand, BMC organised an orientation programme on the day for the Slum Dwellers Association to sensitise them on fire safety measures.

