Naveen announces Rs 3.82 crore for construction of Balashram

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 3.82 crore for construction of a new building of Utkal Balashram at Cuttack.

The chief minister made the announcement while virtually addressing the 12th foundation day of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR). “Children are the future of our society. They represent our collective hopes and aspirations. Smiling children paint our society in multitude of colours and depict its vitality. Our endeavour should be directed at only goal of bringing smile on the face of every child,” he said.

Stating that the government is making sincere efforts for the wellbeing of children, the CM said it has put in place various programmes under the women and child development department. “We are striving to create an atmosphere where every child grows up to his or her full potential,” he added.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 3.82 crore for construction of a new building of Utkal Balashram at Cuttack. The chief minister made the announcement while virtually addressing the 12th foundation day of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR). “Children are the future of our society. They represent our collective hopes and aspirations. Smiling children paint our society in multitude of colours and depict its vitality. Our endeavour should be directed at only goal of bringing smile on the face of every child,” he said. Stating that the government is making sincere efforts for the wellbeing of children, the CM said it has put in place various programmes under the women and child development department. “We are striving to create an atmosphere where every child grows up to his or her full potential,” he added.