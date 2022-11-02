Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Naveen announces Rs 3.82 crore for construction of Balashram

“We are striving to create an atmosphere where every child grows up to his or her full potential,” he added.

Published: 02nd November 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 3.82 crore for construction of a new building of Utkal Balashram at Cuttack.

The chief minister made the announcement while virtually addressing the 12th foundation day of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR). “Children are the future of our society. They represent our collective hopes and aspirations. Smiling children paint our society in multitude of colours and depict its vitality. Our endeavour should be directed at only goal of bringing smile on the face of every child,” he said.

Stating that the government is making sincere efforts for the wellbeing of children, the CM said it has put in place various programmes under the women and child development department. “We are striving to create an atmosphere where every child grows up to his or her full potential,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp