Odisha sets ball rolling for Make-in-Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday set the ball rolling for ‘Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2022’ by conducting a ‘bhumi pujan’ ceremony at Janata Maidan where the event will be held from November 30 to December 4.

The ceremony marked the start of the fieldwork for development of the site and infrastructure for the flagship biennial mega industrial carnival. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the five-day event.

Three countries - Japan, Germany and Norway have already agreed to partner in the investment summit being organised in collaboration with FICCI. In view of the response received from overseas investment meets, more countries are expected to join.

Principal secretary of Industries Hemant Sharma said the entire Janata Maidan spread across 20,000 sq metre will be converted into a modern state-of-the-art event venue with an exhibition centre, a plenary hall, five session halls, chief minister’s lounge, VIP lounge and a grand stage for cultural events besides a dedicated media lounge.

The venue will also have two large anamorphic screens and six pods displaying Odisha’s culture, heritage and industrial prowess. The registration to take part in the conclave has already commenced, he said.

As per the schedule, the chief minister will host a plenary session with CXOs and business leaders from across the country. The plenary session will be followed by a session on ‘Start-Up Odisha’ in the plenary hall and business leadership talks in the sessional halls.

On December 2, the session on ‘Skilled-in-Odisha’ will be followed by discussions on ‘Metal Downstream’ in the plenary hall while the session halls will host various sectoral deliberations on chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel, mining, food processing and IT/ITeS.

Key thematic sessions on women SHGs and school transformation in Odisha will be held on December 3. Simultaneously, sectoral sessions on emerging sectors like biotechnology, circular economy, healthcare and pharma, defence and aviation will be held.

