Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Police to keep vigil on drug consumers in Bhubaneswar

On Tuesday, Chandrasekharpur police arrested seven persons including a B.Tech graduate for allegedly consuming brown sugar and selling it to other customers.

Published: 02nd November 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an attempt to curb drugs trade in the state capital, police have warned of stringent action against the consumers including working professionals and students under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police sources said in many instances brown sugar consumers start selling the contraband to other customers. It has been observed that brown sugar consumers start selling it when they run out of money to buy the contraband for themselves, said a senior police officer.

On Tuesday, Chandrasekharpur police arrested seven persons including a B.Tech graduate for allegedly consuming brown sugar and selling it to other customers. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid near Lumbini Vihar and nabbed three youths while they were consuming brown sugar.

The three youths revealed to the police that they consume the contraband and also sale it to other drug addicts and peddlers. Four customers of the trio were arrested later in the day. Chandrasekharpur police have registered a case in this connection. 

“Legal action will be initiated against the youths found to be involved in consuming brown sugar. The youths must realise that a police case against them will land them in trouble if they are selected for a government job or those who want to travel abroad to study or work as police verification is must to obtain a passport,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

The city police have registered 63 cases between January 1 and October 31 and have arrested 113 drug peddlers. The police have seized 2.47 kg brown sugar, Rs 7.25 lakh cash, 310 gram gold ornaments and 22 motorcycles from them. 

The city-based rehabilitation centres said most of the brown sugar addicts are in the age group of 20 to 30 years, and while some consume the  contraband for pleasure, others do it under peer pressure or to escape the harsh reality of the world.

“At any moment, we are handling at least 40 per cent brown sugar addict cases. They are mostly  youths,” said founder and director of Samarpan De-addiction Centre, Prabhu Patel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Drugs
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp