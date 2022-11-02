Police to keep vigil on drug consumers in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an attempt to curb drugs trade in the state capital, police have warned of stringent action against the consumers including working professionals and students under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police sources said in many instances brown sugar consumers start selling the contraband to other customers. It has been observed that brown sugar consumers start selling it when they run out of money to buy the contraband for themselves, said a senior police officer.

On Tuesday, Chandrasekharpur police arrested seven persons including a B.Tech graduate for allegedly consuming brown sugar and selling it to other customers. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid near Lumbini Vihar and nabbed three youths while they were consuming brown sugar.

The three youths revealed to the police that they consume the contraband and also sale it to other drug addicts and peddlers. Four customers of the trio were arrested later in the day. Chandrasekharpur police have registered a case in this connection.

“Legal action will be initiated against the youths found to be involved in consuming brown sugar. The youths must realise that a police case against them will land them in trouble if they are selected for a government job or those who want to travel abroad to study or work as police verification is must to obtain a passport,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

The city police have registered 63 cases between January 1 and October 31 and have arrested 113 drug peddlers. The police have seized 2.47 kg brown sugar, Rs 7.25 lakh cash, 310 gram gold ornaments and 22 motorcycles from them.

The city-based rehabilitation centres said most of the brown sugar addicts are in the age group of 20 to 30 years, and while some consume the contraband for pleasure, others do it under peer pressure or to escape the harsh reality of the world.

“At any moment, we are handling at least 40 per cent brown sugar addict cases. They are mostly youths,” said founder and director of Samarpan De-addiction Centre, Prabhu Patel.

