STA launches drive to reduce road mishaps

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority (STA) on Tuesday launched a two-month long special enforcement drive to reduce accidents and fatalities across Odisha. The drive started after a month-wise analysis revealed that the winter months account for nearly 30 per cent of road accidents. As part of the drive, squads will check driving without helmet and seat belt, drunken driving, over-speeding, use of mobile phone, driving by juveniles, fitness of vehicles, driving without registration plates, wrong side driving and dangerous parking. Additional transport commissioner (enforcement and road safety) Lalmohan Sethi said there is also a rise in vehicular traffic as people prefer picnicking and visiting tourist places during Chirstmas and New Year’s eve. ENS