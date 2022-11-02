Home Cities Bhubaneswar

STA launches drive to reduce road mishaps

The State Transport Authority (STA) on Tuesday launched a two-month long special enforcement drive to reduce accidents and fatalities across Odisha.

Published: 02nd November 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Death, accident

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority (STA) on Tuesday launched a two-month long special enforcement drive to reduce accidents and fatalities across Odisha.

The drive started after a month-wise analysis revealed that the winter months account for nearly 30 per cent of road accidents. As part of the drive, squads will check driving without helmet and seat belt, drunken driving, over-speeding, use of mobile phone, driving by juveniles, fitness of vehicles, driving without registration plates, wrong side driving and dangerous parking.

Additional transport commissioner (enforcement and road safety) Lalmohan Sethi said there is also a rise in vehicular traffic as people prefer picnicking and visiting tourist places during Chirstmas and New Year’s eve. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp