Women can now work in night shifts

The workers, who would be working for 180 days, would also be eligible for leaves with wages in the next calendar year, instead of the earlier 240 days.

BHUBANESWAR: Industries in the state can now engage women employees in night shifts as the Factories (Odisha Amendment) Bill, 2020 has got the assent of the President.The bill was passed by the Legislative Assembly on November 24, 2020. The state government had made amendments to the original bill as per the advice of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment and requests of several industrial organisations for participation of women workers in factories beyond 7 pm.

As per the amendment, the engagement of women workers will be allowed, with their consent, between 7 pm to 6 am in factories with the condition that adequate safety, welfare and security measures and safeguards be taken by the factories concerned.

The workers, who would be working for 180 days, would also be eligible for leaves with wages in the next calendar year, instead of the earlier 240 days. A senior official of the Labour and Employees’ State Insurance department said the employers will have to ensure sufficient safety measures, safe travel and other necessary facilities.

