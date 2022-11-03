5-year plan for infrastructure development of urban centres

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the rapid growth of urban areas, the state government on Wednesday directed departments concerned to prepare a comprehensive five-year perspective plan for development of basic infrastructure.

The departments of works, rural development, panchayati raj and drinking water, water resources and housing and urban development were asked to make a detail survey of the roads connecting the major ULBs and growth centres and prioritise those on the basis of traffic load.

“Identify the missing links for creating a road network in these areas and work out a plan in about a month,” chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra directed the departments at a meeting here. The state government proposed to improve road communication and basic service infrastructure in peri-urban areas surrounding all major urban local bodies (ULBs).

Issues relating to laying of underground water pipes, sewerage and cable lines in important urban centres and timely shifting of utilities for widening of roads were also discussed. More specifically, shifting of electric poles and sub-stations for development of major junctions such as Rasulgarh square, Kalpana square, Ravi talkies square, Beherasahi chhak in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area were discussed in detail as the urban development department has approved a project proposal for widening of the Cuttack road from Rasulgarh to Kalpana square.

BHUBANESWAR: With the rapid growth of urban areas, the state government on Wednesday directed departments concerned to prepare a comprehensive five-year perspective plan for development of basic infrastructure. The departments of works, rural development, panchayati raj and drinking water, water resources and housing and urban development were asked to make a detail survey of the roads connecting the major ULBs and growth centres and prioritise those on the basis of traffic load. “Identify the missing links for creating a road network in these areas and work out a plan in about a month,” chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra directed the departments at a meeting here. The state government proposed to improve road communication and basic service infrastructure in peri-urban areas surrounding all major urban local bodies (ULBs). Issues relating to laying of underground water pipes, sewerage and cable lines in important urban centres and timely shifting of utilities for widening of roads were also discussed. More specifically, shifting of electric poles and sub-stations for development of major junctions such as Rasulgarh square, Kalpana square, Ravi talkies square, Beherasahi chhak in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area were discussed in detail as the urban development department has approved a project proposal for widening of the Cuttack road from Rasulgarh to Kalpana square.