ASI forms panel to plan Srimandir conservation 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing concerns over the structural safety of Shree Jagannath temple, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is working on a five-year plan in coordination with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for conservation of the shrines and its subsidiaries.

ASI, Bhubaneswar circle, has formed a committee comprising its officials, sevayat community members and officials from the SJTA which will study all monuments and the architecture of the 12th century temple complex to prepare detailed drawings, photo documentation and layouts for the plan. The committee includes former deputy superintending archaeological engineer of ASI Tapan Bhattacharya and ex-Indian Museum director Rajesh Purohit.

Superintending archaeologist, ASI Arun Malik said ASI had last year sought permission from the temple administration for laser scanning of the entire temple complex which will help in digital documentation of the monument and peripheral temples. The permission, though, is yet to come. “Laser scanning is the most advanced way of ascertaining structural damages. Once we get the permission, work can begin,” he said.

In the last fortnight, stones have fallen twice from the main temple. Malik, however, claimed that conservation is a regular affair in Srimandir but since it is an ancient monument, some incidents happen. There are 138 subsidiary temples in the Srimandir complex. In the last four years, the ASI has completed conservation of 90 out of 138 subsidiary shrines on the complex.

Malik said ASI will next begin work on addressing the crack on a beam in the eastern part of the Nata Mandap of the shrine. Member of the technical core committee of Srimandir NC Pal said though the condition of Shree Jagannath temple is good, its conservation needs a focussed and not a piecemeal approach. “It is a 900-year-old temple and structural damage is bound to happen. Hence, we see stone dislodgement, detachment of lime plaster and cracks frequently. To ensure major mishaps do not happen, conservation should be taken up in a continuous manner and not as and when damages happen,” he said. Pal added water leakage is a primary problem in many of the subsidiary temples.

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing concerns over the structural safety of Shree Jagannath temple, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is working on a five-year plan in coordination with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for conservation of the shrines and its subsidiaries. ASI, Bhubaneswar circle, has formed a committee comprising its officials, sevayat community members and officials from the SJTA which will study all monuments and the architecture of the 12th century temple complex to prepare detailed drawings, photo documentation and layouts for the plan. The committee includes former deputy superintending archaeological engineer of ASI Tapan Bhattacharya and ex-Indian Museum director Rajesh Purohit. Superintending archaeologist, ASI Arun Malik said ASI had last year sought permission from the temple administration for laser scanning of the entire temple complex which will help in digital documentation of the monument and peripheral temples. The permission, though, is yet to come. “Laser scanning is the most advanced way of ascertaining structural damages. Once we get the permission, work can begin,” he said. In the last fortnight, stones have fallen twice from the main temple. Malik, however, claimed that conservation is a regular affair in Srimandir but since it is an ancient monument, some incidents happen. There are 138 subsidiary temples in the Srimandir complex. In the last four years, the ASI has completed conservation of 90 out of 138 subsidiary shrines on the complex. Malik said ASI will next begin work on addressing the crack on a beam in the eastern part of the Nata Mandap of the shrine. Member of the technical core committee of Srimandir NC Pal said though the condition of Shree Jagannath temple is good, its conservation needs a focussed and not a piecemeal approach. “It is a 900-year-old temple and structural damage is bound to happen. Hence, we see stone dislodgement, detachment of lime plaster and cracks frequently. To ensure major mishaps do not happen, conservation should be taken up in a continuous manner and not as and when damages happen,” he said. Pal added water leakage is a primary problem in many of the subsidiary temples.