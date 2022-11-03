Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC to relaunch mural project ahead of WC

Published: 03rd November 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup set to begin in the state capital in January next year, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to relaunch the Street Art and Mural project (STAMP) to make the city walls come alive during the international sporting event. 

Officials said as part of the event, BMC has decided to rope in artists of national and international repute though Central Lalit Kala Akademi, Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi to undertake artwork including wall paintings, sculptures and murals at selected public places. 

Apart from this the civic body will launch a drive to remove stray animals from hotel areas as well as Kalinga Stadium area.  The civic body in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will also take up exercise to remove encroachments along city roads and streets.

