ED registers case against Archana, three others

Published: 03rd November 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday registered a case against sextortion scandal accused Archana Nag, her husband Jagabandhu Chand and two others under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

Sources said the agency has registered a case against one of Archana’s associates and Jagabandhu’s business partner Khageswar Patra. “The central agency’s officers had requested the police to share the FIR copies of the two cases registered against Archana and an enforcement case information report was lodged by ED.

The agency registered a case regarding the alleged money laundering by the couple and their associates,” said sources. The ED may request the concerned authorities to share more information linked to the couple.

