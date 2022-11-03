IMFA MD Subhrakant Panda next president of FICCI 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Managing director of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) Subhrakant Panda will be the next president of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The apex chamber on Wednesday announced Panda as its president elect.

Panda is currently the senior vice president of FICCI and he will succeed Sanjiv Mehta. He is the first industrialist from Odisha to take up a leadership role in FICCI. With his deep understanding of the economic and industry issues, Panda is determined to further strengthen FICCI’s position as the leading industry chamber which will contribute to India’s growth story.

Graduated from the Questrom School of Business, Boston University with a dual concentration in finance and operations management, he has handled various responsibilities in IMFA, which is the country’s leading, fully integrated producer of ferro alloys with captive mining and power generation employing 6,500 people. He has implemented expansion plans that led to significant growth in revenue and profitability.

BHUBANESWAR: Managing director of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) Subhrakant Panda will be the next president of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The apex chamber on Wednesday announced Panda as its president elect. Panda is currently the senior vice president of FICCI and he will succeed Sanjiv Mehta. He is the first industrialist from Odisha to take up a leadership role in FICCI. With his deep understanding of the economic and industry issues, Panda is determined to further strengthen FICCI’s position as the leading industry chamber which will contribute to India’s growth story. Graduated from the Questrom School of Business, Boston University with a dual concentration in finance and operations management, he has handled various responsibilities in IMFA, which is the country’s leading, fully integrated producer of ferro alloys with captive mining and power generation employing 6,500 people. He has implemented expansion plans that led to significant growth in revenue and profitability.