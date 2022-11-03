‘Jansampark Padayatra’ extended

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday extended the duration of Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) ‘Jansampark Padayatra’ till November 15.

The padayatra, scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, was extended as the chief minister felt the programme could not be conducted properly due to different holidays and festivals since it was launched on October 2.

The BJD president advised the party leaders and workers to make people aware of the various welfare measures of the state government. He has written to all state office bearers, district observers, district, block level presidents, party MPs, MLAs and other leaders in this regard.

Party members would take integrity pledge to work selflessly for the welfare of the state on the concluding day. ENS

