Home Cities Bhubaneswar

‘Jansampark Padayatra’ extended

The BJD president advised the party leaders and workers to make people aware of the various welfare measures of the state government.

Published: 03rd November 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik

CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday extended the duration of Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) ‘Jansampark Padayatra’ till November 15.

The padayatra, scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, was extended as the chief minister felt the programme could not be conducted properly due to different holidays and festivals since it was launched on October 2.

The BJD president advised the party leaders and workers to make people aware of the various welfare measures of the state government. He has written to all state office bearers, district observers, district, block level presidents, party MPs, MLAs and other leaders in this regard.

Party members would take integrity pledge to work selflessly for the welfare of the state on the concluding day. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jansampark Padayatra Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp