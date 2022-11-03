Mission Shakti groups to collect property tax

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to partner with Mission Shakti groups for property tax collection in urban areas. The chief minister made the announcement while addressing a function organised at the Lok Seva Bhavan for skill development and capacity building of women ‘Jal Sathis’. The move to hand over property tax collection to Mission Shakti groups is aimed at increasing revenue collection of urban local bodies as well as empowering the groups by providing them more economic opportunities.

Appreciating the fact that Jal Sathi- a 5T initiative launched three years ago on pilot basis is now managing urban water supply across the state, the chief minister said they act as a bridge between water supply authorities and the people. “They contribute to significant improvements in metering, user charge collection and eliminating illegal connections,” he added.

As of now, as many as 740 Jal Sathis are managing 8.4 lakh consumers and water charges to the tune of Rs 67 crore have been collected, the chief minister said adding Odisha is the only state in the country to achieve 100 per cent house connections in 85 out of 114 cities.

Naveen said in order to facilitate easy mobility of Mission Shakti partners in delivering various urban services, the government has decided to provide bicycle support in urban areas. Odisha’s ‘Drink from Tap’ and Jal Sathi initiatives have become national priorities and are now included in AMRUT 2.0 for implementation in other states. This apart, ‘Jaga Mission’ and ‘Drink from Tap’ have become success stories. This success would not have been possible but for the achievements made in community partnership initiatives such as Jal Sathi, he added.

