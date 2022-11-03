Naveen reviews BSKY, lauds flagship scheme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), the flagship scheme of the state government, is benefiting about 73,000 patients every month at empanelled private hospitals alone for which exchequer bears a cost of Rs 165 crore per month.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of the BSKY and expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the health benefit scheme. After the launch of the BSKY smart health card from September 1, 2021, over 5.45 lakh beneficiaries have availed health services worth Rs 1,191 crore from it. Out of these, 23,119 beneficiaries availed services of Rs 64.25 crore in empanelled hospitals outside the state. The state government has borne the entire cost of healthcare provided by empanelled private hospitals.

BSKY smart health cards have been given to 96.5 lakh families covering over 3.3 crore people of Odisha. BSKY beneficiaries are provided healthcare in empanelled private hospitals for an annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family and additional Rs 5 lakh for the women members of the family after exhaustion of the initial limit. There are a total of 500 private hospitals within and outside the state which are empanelled under BSKY.

Official sources said empanelled hospitals outside the state now cover 17 states of the country and are providing healthcare to all BSKY card holders throughout India. More than 76 beneficiaries availed the treatment in CMC Vellore and 979 beneficiaries availed the treatment in Tata memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

The CM said beneficiaries of this scheme have given good feedback on Mo Sarkar platform. He appreciated the BSKY as an important social security scheme of the government which provides quality healthcare free of cost to the patients.

