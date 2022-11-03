Osteopathy soon in 10 hospitals on pilot basis

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Reiterating its commitment to provide holistic healthcare and well-being to all, the state government on Wednesday announced to start ‘Osteopathy’, a non-surgical and non-invasive stream of manual medicine at select hospitals in three districts.

Health department sources said the new stream of treatment will be started in 10 PHCs/CHCs in Khurda, Cuttack and Jharsuguda on pilot basis as part of an internship programme for interns and faculty of Sri Sri University, Cuttack. Berhampur CHC, Gurudijhatia PHC, Bidyadharpur (Sandhapur) UPHC and CDA Bidanasi UPHC in Cuttack district, Pahal PHC (new), Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Chandaka PHC (new) and Patia UPHC in Khurda district and Kirmira CHC and Brajarajnagar upgraded PHC in Jharsuguda district have been allowed to organise Osteopathy treatment for a period of six months.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said CDMOs of the three districts have been asked to instruct the medical officers concerned to extend necessary support to the interns and faculty of Sri Sri University as per existing infrastructure available in the allotted CHCs/PHCs for smooth conduct of Osteopathy internship programme.

Osteopathy is a 150-year-old science more prevalent in the USA, Europe and Latin America. It is an alternative method that involves manual examination and treatment of integrated musculoskeletal, visceral and craniosacral systems. Sri Sri University is the first institution in the country to impart education on the same.

The state government is in the process of forming an Osteopathy council and formulating a related act. A committee of technical experts led by the special secretary of Health and Family Welfare department has been constituted for the purpose. The committee has already visited Sri Sri University to assess the Osteopathy courses introduced there. The university offers four-year BSc Osteopathy and two-year MSc Osteopathy courses. It is the first in Asia to provide a comprehensive syllabus compliant with the WHO benchmarks for training in Osteopathy.

The council will be constituted under the control of the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) following the recommendations of the experts’ committee.

