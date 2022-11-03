Road trip to Puri turns fatal for three Gujarat natives

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A road trip to Puri turned fatal for three Gujarat natives as they were killed on the spot after their car had a head-on collision with a truck in Khurda district late Tuesday night. Another person injured in the accident was rushed to Nayagarh District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

It seems like the four persons were returning from Puri after offering prayers at the Srimandir as bhoga was found in the ill-fated car. The accident reportedly took place after 1 am on National Highway-57 under Bolagarh police limits. Police’s initial investigation suggests that the deceased are natives of Gandhinagar. The truck has been seized but its driver is absconding after the incident.

According to the police, impact of the accident was very severe and two front airbags of the car were deployed in the crash. The person sitting on the front seat was possibly thrown out of the car and he survived the accident. His condition is stated to be improving, police informed.

