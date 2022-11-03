Sandalwood tree goes missing from premises of Raj Bhawan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major security lapse, unidentified miscreants reportedly chopped a sandalwood tree on the premises of the Governor House here and managed to flee with the logs.

Police sources said the theft took place on Tuesday inside the Raj Bhawan, one of the most secured destinations in the State Capital, raising questions on the efficiency of the security apparatus. An FIR has been filed in Capital police station in this regard.

Police said investigation is underway but no arrests have been made so far. “We received a complaint on the basis of which a case has been registered. Efforts are on to identify and nab the miscreants involved in the theft,” said an officer of Capital police station.

BHUBANESWAR: In a major security lapse, unidentified miscreants reportedly chopped a sandalwood tree on the premises of the Governor House here and managed to flee with the logs. Police sources said the theft took place on Tuesday inside the Raj Bhawan, one of the most secured destinations in the State Capital, raising questions on the efficiency of the security apparatus. An FIR has been filed in Capital police station in this regard. Police said investigation is underway but no arrests have been made so far. “We received a complaint on the basis of which a case has been registered. Efforts are on to identify and nab the miscreants involved in the theft,” said an officer of Capital police station.