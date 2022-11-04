Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation seeks students’ help to improve sanitation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought support of young volunteers and students to improve city’s sanitation.Municipal Commissioner and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) CEO Vijay Amruta Kulange who spoke to the NSS volunteers and students recently during a Youth Connect programme of the BSCL and UNFPA and sought their support and feedback to keep the city clean and improve its overall sanitation.

The programme intends to involve students and youth on issues pertaining to the city and make them the agent of social change, said officials of BSCL.Senior NSS officials, representatives of kitchen garden association and organic farming experts also took part in the event and encouraged students to find ways in converting waste to wealth utilising the resources from their surroundings.

