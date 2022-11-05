Chief secy Suresh Mahapatra reviews preparations for Hockey World Cup

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

A review meeting of the organising committee of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup here decided to organise sports carnivals and events at district level in association with schools.

Junior Hockey World Cup

(Photo Courtesy | Hockey India)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With preparations for the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela are in full swing, chief secretary Suresh Mahapatra on Friday asked departments concerned to complete all projects aligned with the marquee event well before the scheduled time. 

With thrust being laid on connectivity, hospitality and showcasing Odisha as the land of heritage and culture besides being a hockey hub, Mahapatra directed to utilise the international event for promoting hockey among children.

A review meeting of the organising committee of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup here decided to organise sports carnivals and events at district level in association with schools. The meeting also looked into matters relating to technology, security, safety, pollution, beautification and promotion of city festivals during the event which will start from January 13, 2023 and continue till the end of the month.

As commercial flights to Rourkela were expected to commence from December 2022, provisions were being made for charter flights between two venues of the World Cup for the players. Special buses would also ply during the World Cup to make it easy for players, officials and spectators to have a smooth experience. Special attractions were being curated by the Tourism department to make a lasting impression on the visitors and fans.

Sports Secretary R Vineel Krishna said, “Odisha has set a benchmark with the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 and the state is committed and working towards hosting this at a spectacular scale.” City festivals have also been  planned in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela for the mega event.

