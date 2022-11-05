Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Electoral roll revision from November 9

The special campaign for electoral roll revision by Election Commission of India (ECI) will start in Odisha from November 9.

By Express News Service

Chief electoral officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani on Friday reviewed the preparedness for the special campaign with the district collectors and sub-collectors virtually on Friday. Lohani said the Commission has made provision for collection of advance application from prospective electors of above 17 years of age.

Earlier, there was one qualifying date on January 1, for which youths above 18 years had to wait for one year for enrolling themselves in the electoral roll. But from this year, the provision has been made for four qualifying dates starting with each quarter of the year.

