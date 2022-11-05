Man held for duping advocate of Rs 74 lakh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police on Friday arrested a man from Kolkata for allegedly duping an advocate in Bhubaneswar to the tune of Rs 74 lakh. Lawyer Ramballav Rath, a resident of Forest Park area in Bhubaneswar, had lodged a complaint with the CB against Prasant Dwivedi who was arrested from Alipore.

Since 2018, Rath had been receiving frequent telephone calls from cyber fraudsters who impersonated as officials of Kotak Mahindra, National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI), Capital Services and others.

The miscreants persuaded Rath to deposit money in different installments to avail a lump sum bonus through his existing insurance policy. The unsuspecting victim deposited the money in various fake accounts after receiving forged documents from the accused.

CB officers said the fraudsters had even created fake email IDs to con Rath. During investigation, the agency’s officers ascertained that Dwivedi had purchased a fake domain of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) from one Dharmendra Kumar (36). Kumar had created a fake email ID with domain name- IRDAI.org using his own credentials and sold it to Dwivedi. CB officers ascertained that the money was transferred from Dwivedi’s account to Kumar for the purpose.

The CB had arrested Kumar from Lucknow last month in connection with the case. “An ATM card and other documents were seized from Dwivedi. Investigation is continuing to ascertain whether anyone else is involved in cheating the victim,” said a CB officer.

