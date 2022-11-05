Nine held from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for ‘blackmarketing’ of OPD tickets

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nine middlemen who allegedly ran a racket and charged Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000 on the pretext of providing OPD tickets to patients visiting the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were arrested by city police on Friday.

The OPD tickets cost only Rs 10 but these middlemen almost operated a ‘blackmarketing racket’ taking advantage of gullible and hapless patients and their kin who wait for hours on end since wee hours of the day to get the tickets.

Sources said the middlemen paid money to few youths and made them stand in queue since early hours everyday to purchase OPD tickets. When cops were alerted about the illegal purchase of OPD tickets, plain-clothed policemen reached AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on the small hours of Friday to nab the middlemen from the spot. They caught hold of the accused after they agreed to provide them OPD tickets at a very high price.

In an attempt to slip away, the accused even engaged in a scuffle with the raiding party but were overpowered and taken to Khandagiri police station. “They were impersonating as hospital staff and assuring patients to provide quicker services. Out of the nine, three are natives of West Bengal,” said an officer of Khandagiri police station. The accused were charging money as per the urgency of family members/relatives of the patients, said police.

The raiding team also picked three other persons along with the accused. However, during investigation the officers established that the trio had paid money to the middlemen to purchase the OPD tickets. They were let off after verification.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciated the police for arresting the brokers from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. The state government had earlier ordered strict action against brokers who are trying to cheat patients inside hospital premises in the guise of helping them, he said.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare recently directed all state-run medical colleges and hospitals for strict monitoring and crackdown against brokers/middlemen. It had come to the department’s notice that brokers/middlemen were diverting patients to private health centres from the out-patient departments of government hospitals in the state.

BHUBANESWAR: Nine middlemen who allegedly ran a racket and charged Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000 on the pretext of providing OPD tickets to patients visiting the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were arrested by city police on Friday. The OPD tickets cost only Rs 10 but these middlemen almost operated a ‘blackmarketing racket’ taking advantage of gullible and hapless patients and their kin who wait for hours on end since wee hours of the day to get the tickets. Sources said the middlemen paid money to few youths and made them stand in queue since early hours everyday to purchase OPD tickets. When cops were alerted about the illegal purchase of OPD tickets, plain-clothed policemen reached AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on the small hours of Friday to nab the middlemen from the spot. They caught hold of the accused after they agreed to provide them OPD tickets at a very high price. In an attempt to slip away, the accused even engaged in a scuffle with the raiding party but were overpowered and taken to Khandagiri police station. “They were impersonating as hospital staff and assuring patients to provide quicker services. Out of the nine, three are natives of West Bengal,” said an officer of Khandagiri police station. The accused were charging money as per the urgency of family members/relatives of the patients, said police. The raiding team also picked three other persons along with the accused. However, during investigation the officers established that the trio had paid money to the middlemen to purchase the OPD tickets. They were let off after verification. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciated the police for arresting the brokers from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. The state government had earlier ordered strict action against brokers who are trying to cheat patients inside hospital premises in the guise of helping them, he said. The Department of Health and Family Welfare recently directed all state-run medical colleges and hospitals for strict monitoring and crackdown against brokers/middlemen. It had come to the department’s notice that brokers/middlemen were diverting patients to private health centres from the out-patient departments of government hospitals in the state.