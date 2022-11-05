Rural economy in Rayagada, Kalahandi gets Udyamee boost

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Suresh Naik of Surugunja village in Rayagada district used to work as a migrant labour in Kerala to eke out a living a couple of years ago. Now he is a happy man who not only became an entrepreneur and head of one fabrication unit but also offers jobs to others, thanks to project Udyamee. The project, a brainchild of Utkal Alumina, an Aditya Birla Group company, has been instrumental in transforming lives not just for Suresh but for many others in the region.

The unique sustainable livelihood programme which was kickstarted in July 21 in association with Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) aims at promoting 300 entrepreneurs in non-farm and agri-allied sector through rural business incubation model which is one of its kind across the country.

The project has been implemented in the inaccessible areas of Kashipur in Rayagada and Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandi to transform the lives of people for a socioeconomic upliftment.

A rural business incubation centre has been established at Gokulmunda village in Tikiri to offer business development services, including enterprise mapping, business plan preparation, convergence and market help to the first and second generation entrepreneurs.

Unit head of Utkal Alumina Mazhar Beig said the sustainable livelihood initiative supports the government ecosystem of MSME, SMEs, OLM in the state while promoting entrepreneurship and self employment to boost rural economy.

Entrepreneurs, depending on the type of businesses, have begun to generate monthly income ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 70,000 and 85 enterprises have made an average monthly income of Rs 10,192.26, he added. Regional head of EDII Subrat Biswal and general manager of Regional Industries Centre, Rayagada Bikash Chandra Bain appreciated Utkal Alumina’s efforts in implementing the project, which will support businesses and help the local economy.

