Success story of Bharat Jodo Yatra will reflect in next poll: Sarat Pattanayak

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra which completed third day is attracting huge support along the way. The yatra started from Jagatpur on the outskirts of Cuttack, reached Badachana in Jajpur district.

President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak told mediapersons that the growing support for the yatra will be reflected in the 2024 general elections. He asserted that the party’s target to win 90 assembly seats from the present nine will be achieved in the 2024 Assembly election.

Targeting the centre and the state government, Pattanayak said both have failed to fulfill the promises made to the people at the time of election. Alleging that corruption has become all pervasive in the state, he said that block offices and police stations have been converted to party offices of the BJD. He said that nobody can now stop the victory march of the Congress and the party will give a tough fight to BJD and BJP in the next election.

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra which completed third day is attracting huge support along the way. The yatra started from Jagatpur on the outskirts of Cuttack, reached Badachana in Jajpur district. President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak told mediapersons that the growing support for the yatra will be reflected in the 2024 general elections. He asserted that the party’s target to win 90 assembly seats from the present nine will be achieved in the 2024 Assembly election. Targeting the centre and the state government, Pattanayak said both have failed to fulfill the promises made to the people at the time of election. Alleging that corruption has become all pervasive in the state, he said that block offices and police stations have been converted to party offices of the BJD. He said that nobody can now stop the victory march of the Congress and the party will give a tough fight to BJD and BJP in the next election.