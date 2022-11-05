Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Success story of Bharat Jodo Yatra will reflect in next poll: Sarat Pattanayak

President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak told mediapersons that the growing support for the yatra will be reflected in the 2024 general elections.

Published: 05th November 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sarat Pattanayak

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra which completed third day is attracting huge support along the way. The yatra started from Jagatpur on the outskirts of Cuttack, reached Badachana in Jajpur district.

President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak told mediapersons that the growing support for the yatra will be reflected in the 2024 general elections. He asserted that the party’s target to win 90 assembly seats from the present nine will be achieved in the 2024 Assembly election.

Targeting the centre and the state government, Pattanayak said both have failed to fulfill the promises made to the people at the time of election. Alleging that corruption has become all pervasive in the state, he said that block offices and police stations have been converted to party offices of the BJD. He said that nobody can now stop the victory march of the Congress and the party will give a tough fight to BJD and BJP in the next election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Jodo Yatra Odisha Cuttack Sarat Pattanayak
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp