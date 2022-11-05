Home Cities Bhubaneswar

WSC ropes in ABB for skill training on robotics

As per the agreement, ABB will provide 50 robot studio network licences at no cost to WSC for training of its employees and students for three years.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The World Skill Centre (WSC) on Friday collaborated with global technology company ABB India Ltd (ABB) for skill development of students in the field of robotics for automation industry. 

As per the agreement, ABB will provide 50 robot studio network licences at no cost to WSC for training of its employees and students for three years. Robot studio network licenses will be governed by the existing ABB policy. 

Science and Technology department sources said WSC and ABB will jointly develop curriculum on the advanced technology for incorporation in relevant courses. The collaboration will facilitate knowledge transfer and students undergoing skill development training will have an exposure on robotics technology. WSC employees will also be trained as part of train-the-trainer programme for capability development. 

The company, which is a pioneer in robotics, machine automation and digital services, will train WSC staff at its Bengaluru centre. An MoU was signed in this connection. Business line manager of ABB robotics John Leo Ignatius, CEO of WSC Alka Mishra, principal of WSC Sangaran Gopal and director of the department Pinaki Pattnaik were present.

