Home Cities Bhubaneswar

'Young Gamechanger Initiative’ in Jatni

The other two cities where the initiative will be launched on a pilot basis are Armenia (Columbia) and Bargny (Senegal).

Published: 05th November 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

(Representational image)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jatni municipality, on the outskirts of the state capital, has been chosen as one of the three cities for pilot implementation of UN-Habitat’s ‘Young Gamechanger Initiative’, said officials of Housing and Urban Development department on Friday. 

The United Nations, in close collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Block by Block Foundation, is leading the three-year project to improve the health and well-being of youngster residing in growing cities around the world. The other two cities where the initiative will be launched on a pilot basis are Armenia (Columbia) and Bargny (Senegal).

Jatni municipality, selected through a global competition, will build governance framework to strengthen the health and well being of youngsters under the YGI. The initiative is also aimed at empowering youngsters with voice and the right digital skills to engage in governance and support local authorities in delivering public spaces that are safe, accessible and promote health and well being.

Over the next three years, the municipality will work with the other two selected cities in close coordination with UN-Habitat to engage with local governments and youth in governance and urban planning processes to improve advanced urban health and the well-being of youngsters. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp