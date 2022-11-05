'Young Gamechanger Initiative’ in Jatni

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jatni municipality, on the outskirts of the state capital, has been chosen as one of the three cities for pilot implementation of UN-Habitat’s ‘Young Gamechanger Initiative’, said officials of Housing and Urban Development department on Friday.

The United Nations, in close collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Block by Block Foundation, is leading the three-year project to improve the health and well-being of youngster residing in growing cities around the world. The other two cities where the initiative will be launched on a pilot basis are Armenia (Columbia) and Bargny (Senegal).

Jatni municipality, selected through a global competition, will build governance framework to strengthen the health and well being of youngsters under the YGI. The initiative is also aimed at empowering youngsters with voice and the right digital skills to engage in governance and support local authorities in delivering public spaces that are safe, accessible and promote health and well being.

Over the next three years, the municipality will work with the other two selected cities in close coordination with UN-Habitat to engage with local governments and youth in governance and urban planning processes to improve advanced urban health and the well-being of youngsters.

BHUBANESWAR: Jatni municipality, on the outskirts of the state capital, has been chosen as one of the three cities for pilot implementation of UN-Habitat’s ‘Young Gamechanger Initiative’, said officials of Housing and Urban Development department on Friday. The United Nations, in close collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Block by Block Foundation, is leading the three-year project to improve the health and well-being of youngster residing in growing cities around the world. The other two cities where the initiative will be launched on a pilot basis are Armenia (Columbia) and Bargny (Senegal). Jatni municipality, selected through a global competition, will build governance framework to strengthen the health and well being of youngsters under the YGI. The initiative is also aimed at empowering youngsters with voice and the right digital skills to engage in governance and support local authorities in delivering public spaces that are safe, accessible and promote health and well being. Over the next three years, the municipality will work with the other two selected cities in close coordination with UN-Habitat to engage with local governments and youth in governance and urban planning processes to improve advanced urban health and the well-being of youngsters.