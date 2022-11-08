Home Cities Bhubaneswar

DHE to seek another NCC naval unit

The department of Higher Education (DHE) will write to the Ministry of Defence to get a fifth naval unit for Odisha and enhance the sanctioned strength of NCC cadets in the State.

File photo of NCC cadets (Photo | EPS/Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting held recently under the chairmanship of Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari, Principal Secretary Bhisnupada Sethi and Deputy Director General (DDG) of NCC Directorate-Odisha Commodore Somen Banerjee.

To a query by the minister about the reason for not raising the fifth naval unit at Paradip, the DDG explained that the state government had accorded the necessary approval to raise the unit. However, the Indian Navy was unable to position personnel on time as it required the navy to appropriate men.

