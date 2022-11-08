Last lunar eclipse of year on Tuesday, fleeting sight likely

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha will witness the last lunar eclipse of 2022 on Tuesday. This phenomenon is also called the ‘blood moon’. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Positional Astronomy Centre in Kolkata, the estimated time of moonrise in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday is 5.06 pm, Cuttack 5.05 pm, Puri 5.07 pm, Sambalpur 5.12 pm and Koraput 5.21 pm.

Lunar eclipses have an umbral and penumbral phase because of the way the moon’s shadow falls on the earth. The umbra is the darkest region of the earth’s shadow on the moon, while the penumbra is the lighter outer part of the shadow. The umbral phase is expected to commence at 2.39 pm.

The Positional Astronomy Centre informed that the beginning phase of the partial and total eclipse will not be visible because both events will begin before the moonrise across the country. The total eclipse is expected to take place at 3.46 pm.

However, there is something to cheer for the sky gazers as the ending of the total and partial phases of the eclipse will be visible in the country. The total eclipse will end at 5.12 pm and umbral phase will conclude at 6.19 pm. The ending of the eclipse and the umbral phase will be visible in Odisha, it said.

Duration of eclipse from moonrise time up to the end of the umbral phase in Bhubaneswar will be 1 hour and 13 minutes, in Cuttack 1 hour and 14 minutes, in Koraput 58 minutes, in Puri 1 hour and 12 minutes and in Sambalpur 1 hour and seven minutes. Sky gazers should use binoculars or a telescope for the best viewing.

