Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Newspapers should reflect issues of society: Naveen

Stating that Pradyumna Babu was a man of strong determination and high principles, the CM said all through his life, he endeavoured to establish democratic values in society.

Published: 08th November 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik at the golden jubilee year celebrations of The Pragativadi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said reflecting the issues of society which concern all section of society, especially the weaker section, is a critical factor that every newspaper should strive for.

Addressing a function marking the golden jubilee year celebrations of Odia daily The Pragativadi along with the birth anniversary of its founder Pradyumna Bal, the chief minister said that the most essential factor which works for a newspaper is the trust it creates among its readers.

Stating that Pradyumna Babu was a man of strong determination and high principles, the CM said all through his life, he endeavoured to establish democratic values in society. His uncompromising struggle to establish probity in public life, freedom of speech and journalistic ethics will continue to inspire the journalists of the current and future generations, he added.

The chief minister said The Pragativadi, in its fifty years of existence, has stood the test of time and has become the voice of the voiceless. “I am glad that following the footsteps of Pradyumna Babu, the newspaper has been making great endeavours to preserve Gandhian values in the society,” he added.

Addressing the function as guest of honour, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Ranendra Pratap Swain said that Pradyumna Bal has created a special place for him in Odisha’s history by his fight to establish democratic values and social justice. Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingha Mishra said Pradyumna Babu had never compromised with his ideals in his life.

Presiding over the function, trustee of Pradyuma Bal Memorial Trust and BJD MP Achyuta Samant said, The Pragavati has not strayed from the ideals espoused by Pradyuma Babu. Director of The Pragativadi, Monalisa Bal gave the welcome address while chairman Saswati Bal welcomed the CM. Birupaksha Tripathy, executive editor proposed the vote of thanks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp