Newspapers should reflect issues of society: Naveen

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said reflecting the issues of society which concern all section of society, especially the weaker section, is a critical factor that every newspaper should strive for.

Addressing a function marking the golden jubilee year celebrations of Odia daily The Pragativadi along with the birth anniversary of its founder Pradyumna Bal, the chief minister said that the most essential factor which works for a newspaper is the trust it creates among its readers.

Stating that Pradyumna Babu was a man of strong determination and high principles, the CM said all through his life, he endeavoured to establish democratic values in society. His uncompromising struggle to establish probity in public life, freedom of speech and journalistic ethics will continue to inspire the journalists of the current and future generations, he added.

The chief minister said The Pragativadi, in its fifty years of existence, has stood the test of time and has become the voice of the voiceless. “I am glad that following the footsteps of Pradyumna Babu, the newspaper has been making great endeavours to preserve Gandhian values in the society,” he added.

Addressing the function as guest of honour, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Ranendra Pratap Swain said that Pradyumna Bal has created a special place for him in Odisha’s history by his fight to establish democratic values and social justice. Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingha Mishra said Pradyumna Babu had never compromised with his ideals in his life.

Presiding over the function, trustee of Pradyuma Bal Memorial Trust and BJD MP Achyuta Samant said, The Pragavati has not strayed from the ideals espoused by Pradyuma Babu. Director of The Pragativadi, Monalisa Bal gave the welcome address while chairman Saswati Bal welcomed the CM. Birupaksha Tripathy, executive editor proposed the vote of thanks.

