STAMP to be re-launched in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) are re-launching the Street Art and Murals Project (STAMP) in the state capital to give a new look to the city’s walls ahead of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in January 2023. For the purpose, views and ideas will be sought from the city’s residents.

Unlike the previous project launched in 2017, the plan is to reach out to citizens for their suggestions and ideas to curate places. Participation of people from all walks of life will be sought for the unique public art initiative, said BDA officials.

In 2017, wall art and murals had been created on walls measuring around 6 lakh sq ft. However, this time, STAMP will allow citizens to suggest their favourite places in the city where the art and murals can be drawn.

BDA officials said a link has been created in Google forms - https://forms.gle/mGqRKH71NNf5cb4u7 - where citizens will be required to enter a set of details to recommend their favourite locality and the kind of wall art or mural they want at the place.

The agencies have decided to rope in artists of national and international repute though Central Lalit Kala Akademi, Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi. Officials said the Hockey World Cup will also see sculptures at public spaces of the city curated by both renowned and budding local and national artists.

