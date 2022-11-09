2K-km cancer awareness ride

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 2,000 km cancer awareness ride was organised by city-based Healthville in association with bikers club ‘Moto Souls’ to mark the National Cancer Awareness Day.

The ride that began on November 5 concluded on November 8. It covered many parts of the state including Berhampur, Rayagada, Koraput, Jeypore, Nabarangpur, Bhawanipatna, Baliguda and Bhubaneswar to sensitise people on cancer.

Healthville chairman Satyabrata Minaketan, who had flagged off the journey, said more awareness is needed on disease as around 10 lakh cancer affected people have been fighting for survival and 22 lakh of people have already died in the last three years.

He also said the Healthville at Bhalunka in the city offers a simple, painless and costless naturopathy treatment for the disease.

