SOA hosts event on maritime traditions

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Samudramanthan’, a three-day event being organised under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to focus on state’s glorious maritime history, began at the SOA deemed to be university here on Tuesday. The programme is also aimed at creating a vision document on maritime traditions of India.Coinciding with the inauguration of Baliyatra in Cuttack, it is being organised by the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) division of Ministry of Education in association with the Ministry of Culture and SOA. In his inaugural address, author and member of Economic Advisory Council of the prime minister Sanjeev Sanyal highlighted India’s ancient maritime exploits saying it was the only country after which an ocean had been named. India wielded enormous influence in South East Asia through its trade, culture and geo-politics during the time, he said and added that efforts are on to revive the ancient ‘stitched ship technology’ practised by Indians centuries ago. Prof GS Murthy, national coordinator of IKS division, said Samudramanthan was part of the Dhara series of events, which focused on India’s past history and achievements while endeavouring to connect the same with the present and prepare an action plan for the next 25 years.