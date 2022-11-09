Home Cities Bhubaneswar

SOA hosts event on maritime traditions

Prof GS Murthy, national coordinator of IKS division, said Samudramanthan was part of the Dhara series of events

Published: 09th November 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Samudramanthan’, a three-day event being organised under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to focus on state’s glorious maritime history, began at the SOA deemed to be university here on Tuesday.

The programme is also aimed at creating a vision document on maritime traditions of India.Coinciding with the inauguration of Baliyatra in Cuttack, it is being organised by the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) division of Ministry of Education in association with the Ministry of Culture and SOA.

In his inaugural address, author and member of Economic Advisory Council of the prime minister Sanjeev Sanyal highlighted India’s ancient maritime exploits saying it was the only country after which an ocean had been named.

India wielded enormous influence in South East Asia through its trade, culture and geo-politics during the time, he said and added that efforts are on to revive the ancient ‘stitched ship technology’ practised by Indians centuries ago.

Prof GS Murthy, national coordinator of IKS division, said Samudramanthan was part of the Dhara series of events, which focused on India’s past history and achievements while endeavouring to connect the same with the present and prepare an action plan for the next 25 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp