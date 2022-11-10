Kuntala Kumari hostel in Capital waits for special guest -- President Droupadi Murmu

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In Kuntala Kumari Sabat Adivasi Girl’s Hostel on the campus of Unit-2 Girl’s High School of the State Capital, bed no 3 in Tulasi Munda block is waiting for its special guest. The room is renovated and a particular bed, repaired and painted, has been put up on display.

Well, the special guest is none other than President Droupadi Murmu on her first visit to Odisha as the Constitutional head of India.Ahead of her visit, campuses of Tapoban High School, Government Girls High School and Kuntala Kumari Sabat hostel in the city are abuzz with activities.

On Friday, the President would interact with students, teachers and alumni of Tapoban school at Khandagiri and visit her alma mater, Unit-2 Government Girl’s High School where she would go round a new building that houses smart classrooms, an e-library and an e-lab. While walls of the schools are being given a fresh coat of colour and decorated with paintings, the students are busy preparing for cultural programmes and their interaction with Murmu.

At Kuntala Kumari Sabat hostel, where the President stayed during her school and college days, room number 3 also has a large photograph of the President hung on the walls.“We want her to relive her hostel memories when she steps into the room. It is a very proud moment for all of us that she has decided to visit her school and spend some time with us despite her busy schedule,” said Smita Mohanty, a teacher of the school.

Students of the hostel are also creating a large sand art to welcome Murmu, who will also plant a sapling there.After joining RD Women’s College after matriculation, Murmu lived for a year in the hostel as there was no hostel facility for SC/ST students in the college.

At the Unit-2 Government Girl’s High School too, the President would interact with her fellow alumni members. She had visited the campus back in 2019 when she was the Governor of Jharkhand, for the diamond jubilee celebration of the school.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that her short visit to her alma mater is a memorable one. While school building has been spruced up with all broken fittings and appliances replaced with new ones, 32 members of the school band who would welcome her performed a mock drill today,” said the school principal Amrita Patnaik. Murmu had studied in the school from Class VIII to XI.

Headmistress of Tapoban High School Shantilata Sahoo said RT-PCR test of all persons including students who will remain on the campuses during the President’s visit, has been done. “Madam President will interact with nine students, six alumni members and five teachers of the school. We have cleaned the campus and painted the entire building to give it a new look,” she said.

