Police rescue three-year-old girl from adoptive parents

The childline officials produced the victim before additional CWC and she was sent to Subhadra Mahatab Seva Sadan.

Published: 10th November 2022 06:42 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The city police rescued a three-year-old girl from her adoptive parents in Pipili after the minor girl’s mother approached Badagada police alleging that her husband had given away their daughter to the couple.

The woman informed the police that her husband had handed over their daughter to a Muslim couple, Osid Mohammed and Mamtaj Begum. Bhubaneswar Childline officials are investigating whether the couple paid any money to the victim’s father to illegally adopt her.  

The victim’s father reportedly took her away from her mother about four months back. He carried out an illegal adoption agreement of the minor girl in a court here in a non-judicial paper with the assistance of a notary advocate.

Sources said that the lawyer changed the name of the child and gave her a Muslim name. In the absence of the girl’s mother, the advocate even made an affidavit to change her name.

Badagada police rescued the minor girl on Tuesday and handed her over to Bhubaneswar Childline. The childline officials produced the victim before additional CWC and she was sent to Subhadra Mahatab Seva Sadan.

“As per Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, illegal adoption is punishable up to three years imprisonment or Rs 1 lakh fine. If a child is sold, then it attracts three to seven years imprisonment,” said Childline director Benudhar Senapati.

Police sources said the child’s father was earlier working in the garage of Osid. A few days back he had requested for money from Osid so that he can look after the needs of his daughter, said an officer of Badagada police station.

As the couple didn’t had any child, Osid told the girl’s father that he wanted to adopt her. An investigation has been launched and action will be initiated against those found violating the law, police said.
Sources said the girl’s father and mother are living separately due to some differences between them.

In a separate incident, the city police and Childline rescued a four-month-old girl from a couple in Khandagiri area on Wednesday.The couple told the police that they had procured the child from her mother when she was about 22 days old by paying her Rs 10,000.

They reportedly forged the birth certificate of the child. After being rescued, the girl was produced before additional CWC and was sent to Subhadra Mahatab Seva Sadan. Childline has also lodged a complaint in Khandagiri police station in this regard.

