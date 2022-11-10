Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Trinity idols installed at Shri Ram Mandir in Southall

On November 5, SJS UK celebrated the first annual sthapana divas to commemorate the installation of the Chaturdha Murtis in Shri Ram Mandir.

Published: 10th November 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Shree Jagannatha Society in United Kingdom has installed the idols of the Trinity on the premises of Shri Ram Mandir at Southall in London. The ‘Prana-pratishtha’ rituals were performed in the temple last year.

This has enabled devotees to perform daily darshan, pooja and veneration of the Trinity in London. On November 5, SJS UK celebrated the first annual sthapana divas to commemorate the installation of the Chaturdha Murtis in Shri Ram Mandir.

The function witnessed the participation of the trustees of Shree Ram Mandir Southall, SJS and devotees from across UK. Spiritual leader and co-founder of Braj Gopika Seva Mission and Braj Gopika Seva Dham in Tangi, Raseshwari Devi Ji, was present on the occasion.

