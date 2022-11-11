Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Archana Nag, husband in ED grip, business partner detained

On November 2, ED had registered a case against Archana, her associate Shradhanjali Behera, Jagabandhu and Khageswar under Prevention of Money Laundering Act  (PMLA).

Published: 11th November 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff , held

Image used for representation.(Photo | Express Illustartion)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tightening its noose around sex and extortion scandal accused Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday detained the couple’s business partner Khageswar Patra from the city. 

On November 2, ED had registered a case against Archana, her associate Shradhanjali Behera, Jagabandhu and Khageswar under Prevention of Money Laundering Act  (PMLA). Sources said if the agency’s officers establish Khageswar’s involvement in the matter then he may be likely arrested under Section 19 of PMLA. 

ED also carried out simultaneous searches on the couple’s residence along with two of their associates on the day. Sources said the central agency searched the palatial house of the jailed couple in Satya Vihar within Mancheswar police limits in the city. Searches were also carried at Archana and Jagabandhu’s parental house in Kesinga and Jaleswar respectively.

This apart, ED carried out searches at Jagabandhu’s business partner Khageswar Patra’s parental house within Balipatna police limits. Khageswar’s business establishments, Supreme Automobiles and Supreme Premium Automobiles, in Rasulgarh were raided by the officials. Archana’s associate Shradhanjali Behera’s parental house in Banki was also searched.

“The searches were carried out to collect evidence in connection with the case registered against them,” said ED sources. On November 2, ED had registered a case against Archana, Jagabandhu, Shradhanjali and Khageswar under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).  The agency, after lodging an enforcement case information report, had requested the police to share the FIR copies of the two cases.

The Commissionerate Police has registered two cases against Archana who reportedly tied the knot with Jagabandhu in 2015. The couple stayed on rent in various places before moving to their own house in Satya Vihar last year. The police suspect Archana may have extorted lakhs from several persons by blackmailing them after capturing their obscene photos/videos. During searches, the ED officers seized a Mahindra Thar SUV owned by the couple.

