Capital schools gear up to welcome Prez Murmu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tapoban High School at Khandagiri, Capital Girls High School and Kuntala Kumari Sabat Adivasi Girls Hostel at Unit II in the city have geared up to welcome President Druoapdi Murmu.

The President is scheduled to visit Tapoban High School at around 9 am on Friday and interact with students, alumni and teachers. Authorities of the school that has been given a new look, have planned to present a painting to the President during her visit. A few alumni of the school, hailing from Mayurbhanj, Murmu’s home district, have also been invited for the occasion, sources said.

After visiting Tapoban High School, Murmu will head to Girls High School at Unit II where she had studied between 1970 and 1974. The president will attend a cultural programme and go around a new building that houses smart classrooms and e-lab after which she is likely to interact with alumni members. The school authorities have also invited 12 alumni who were studying with Murmu to share their memories during her visit, said a teacher.

The President is also scheduled to visit Kuntala Kumari Sabat hostel, where she had stayed during her school and college days, and participate in a sapling plantation programme.

BHUBANESWAR: Tapoban High School at Khandagiri, Capital Girls High School and Kuntala Kumari Sabat Adivasi Girls Hostel at Unit II in the city have geared up to welcome President Druoapdi Murmu. The President is scheduled to visit Tapoban High School at around 9 am on Friday and interact with students, alumni and teachers. Authorities of the school that has been given a new look, have planned to present a painting to the President during her visit. A few alumni of the school, hailing from Mayurbhanj, Murmu’s home district, have also been invited for the occasion, sources said. After visiting Tapoban High School, Murmu will head to Girls High School at Unit II where she had studied between 1970 and 1974. The president will attend a cultural programme and go around a new building that houses smart classrooms and e-lab after which she is likely to interact with alumni members. The school authorities have also invited 12 alumni who were studying with Murmu to share their memories during her visit, said a teacher. The President is also scheduled to visit Kuntala Kumari Sabat hostel, where she had stayed during her school and college days, and participate in a sapling plantation programme.