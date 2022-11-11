Cyclotron unit on NISER campus gets state nod

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another step towards quality cancer care in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday gave his nod to the proposal for establishment of a state-of the-art medical cyclotron unit in Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital (TMCH) being established on NISER campus at Jatni.

As proposed, the state government would spend up to Rs 150 crore for setting up of the advanced unit that would produce radioisotopes for cancer diagnosis and treatment. The cyclotron facility would be unique to entire South East Asian region. Health department sources said director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai has been requested to submit a proposal for establishment of the cyclotron on NISER campus. The state government will provide a cyclotron machine and other support to meet the requirement of radioisotopes for treatment.

Apart from producing medically useful radioisotopes, the unit would be used as a South East Asian regional facility for research and development in the area of nuclear medicine and as a national facility for research and development in areas of basic sciences. It will also help promote skill development of human resources for applied science courses and training of undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Shalini Pandit said the medical cyclotron unit at TMCH will produce radioactive isotopes required for critical imaging procedures such as the PET scan for treatment of cancers and other critical ailments.

Although Odisha obtains isotopes on a daily basis from Hyderabad, Mumbai or Kolkata, it is difficult to be transported to hospitals in far-off areas. Since the isotopes remain effective for only a few hours, time taken for transportation keeps its reach limited to a few centres in the state, she said.

Once set up, the unit would make Odisha a research and application hub of medical cyclotron in the entire South East Asian region. It would be operated by NISER in close collaboration with TMC, BARC, Kolkata-based Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre, Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology and Atomic Energy Regulatory Board. The state government has committed to provide 40 acre land for the cancer facility, being set up by the department of Atomic Energy in collaboration with Tata Trusts at an estimated Rs 650 crore.

Better healthcare

The facility would be unique to entire South East Asian region

State govt would spend Rs 150 cr for setting up the cyclotron unit

The state would provide a cyclotron machine and other support to the unit

The unit will be produce radioactive isotopes

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another step towards quality cancer care in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday gave his nod to the proposal for establishment of a state-of the-art medical cyclotron unit in Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital (TMCH) being established on NISER campus at Jatni. As proposed, the state government would spend up to Rs 150 crore for setting up of the advanced unit that would produce radioisotopes for cancer diagnosis and treatment. The cyclotron facility would be unique to entire South East Asian region. Health department sources said director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai has been requested to submit a proposal for establishment of the cyclotron on NISER campus. The state government will provide a cyclotron machine and other support to meet the requirement of radioisotopes for treatment. Apart from producing medically useful radioisotopes, the unit would be used as a South East Asian regional facility for research and development in the area of nuclear medicine and as a national facility for research and development in areas of basic sciences. It will also help promote skill development of human resources for applied science courses and training of undergraduate and postgraduate students. Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Shalini Pandit said the medical cyclotron unit at TMCH will produce radioactive isotopes required for critical imaging procedures such as the PET scan for treatment of cancers and other critical ailments. Although Odisha obtains isotopes on a daily basis from Hyderabad, Mumbai or Kolkata, it is difficult to be transported to hospitals in far-off areas. Since the isotopes remain effective for only a few hours, time taken for transportation keeps its reach limited to a few centres in the state, she said. Once set up, the unit would make Odisha a research and application hub of medical cyclotron in the entire South East Asian region. It would be operated by NISER in close collaboration with TMC, BARC, Kolkata-based Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre, Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology and Atomic Energy Regulatory Board. The state government has committed to provide 40 acre land for the cancer facility, being set up by the department of Atomic Energy in collaboration with Tata Trusts at an estimated Rs 650 crore. Better healthcare The facility would be unique to entire South East Asian region State govt would spend Rs 150 cr for setting up the cyclotron unit The state would provide a cyclotron machine and other support to the unit The unit will be produce radioactive isotopes