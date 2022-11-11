Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Low pressure from Nov 14

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that a low pressure area may form over the Bay of Bengal between November 14 and 17.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that a low pressure area may form over the Bay of Bengal between November 14 and 17. In its extended range outlook, the national weather forecaster informed there is possibility of development of a cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea/south-east Bay of Bengal around November 14. 

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify gradually. There is a probability of cyclogenesis over south-east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood between November 17 and 19, said the IMD. Though National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP) and European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) are not indicating any significant intensification, the Global Forecast System (GFS) model predicted it will strengthen into a cyclonic storm around November 19.

The IMD also said minimum night temperature across Odisha is expected to dip gradually in the next four to five days. The temperature is expected to dip by 3 degree to 4 degree Celsius at night.. “The minimum temperature will start falling in northern and adjoining regions from Thursday night onwards.

Most places will witness a fall in mercury level under the influence of dry and cold northerly and north-westerly winds blowing towards Odisha in lower level of the atmosphere,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director HR Biswas.

