West Godavari police set up special team to probe firecracker unit blast, owner arrested

The owner reportedly brought excess raw material beyond permissible limit to produce crackers.

Published: 12th November 2022 06:45 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: West Godavari police have set up a special team to probe the blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kadiyadda village of Tadepalligudem mandal  on Thursday night in which three people were killed. Tadepalligudem rural police have registered a case against the firecracker unit owner Panduri Annavaram under Sections 338, 285, 304-II of IPC, Sections 3, 5 and 9(B)(1)(a)(b) of Explosive Substances Act. He was arrested on Friday morning.  

West Godavari Additional Superintendent of Police SV Subbaraju inspected the scene of blast and said four workers were present in the unit when the blast took place around 7:30 pm. Dulla Satyanarayana, Deyyala Swamy and Yalla Prasad succumbed to the injuries received in the blast, while Arepalli Salmon Raju is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Rajahmundry.

Panduri Annavaram established the firecracker manufacturing unit a few years ago. He renewed the crackers unit licence in 2018. “Out of nine workers who left home after finishing work at 5 pm, four were called back and forced to work as the owner received a fresh order. While workers were mixing the explosive materials, the blast took place,” West Godavari SP U Ravi Prakash told TNIE.

Meanwhile, forensic department officials collected samples from the spot. Search is on to find the body remains of worker Sivayya.The owner reportedly brought excess raw material beyond permissible limit to produce crackers. “We are probing other violations and previous cases against Annavaram if any,” said Eluru Range DIG G Palaraju. The condition of injured Salmon Raju is said to be critical.

