5T secretary reviews infra projects at Kalinga Stadium

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Private secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Secretary (5T) VK Pandian on Saturday visited Kalinga Stadium and reviewed the sports infrastructure projects taken up under the 5T initiative. The projects include the indoor athletics stadium, indoor aquatics stadium, tennis centre, hockey high performance centre, gymnastics centre and India’s largest sports science centre.

He also visited the badminton high performance centre being constructed under the corporate social responsibility fund of Dalmia Bharat. Pandian discussed in detail with the site engineers on the progress of the projects and its completion. The construction that started 15 months is expected to be completed in the next two months.

