Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Chicken biryani on Blood Moon turns red in Bhubaneswar

The differences between the rationalists and traditionalists over keeping fast during the eclipse period took an ugly turn much before the lunar eclipse earlier this week.

Published: 14th November 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Chicken biryani

Chicken biryani (Image courtesy Wikimedia Commons).

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

There were back-to-back solar and lunar eclipses within the last fortnight.

While the celestial events offered a rare opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts to get hooked on the skies, it was a 21st-century battle for some others. The differences between the rationalists and traditionalists over keeping fast during the eclipse period took an ugly turn much before the lunar eclipse earlier this week.

By the time the moon appeared blood red, both the groups pitched a bloody clash at Lohia Academy injuring a few people, who had gathered there to have ‘free chicken biryani’.

There is nothing new in the eclipses and Odisha is not the only state where rationalists and traditionalists differ. But it was surely a provocation by the rationalists, who openly slandered traditional beliefs by making a purposeful display of eating chicken biryani.

If this was not enough, they insulted the Brahmins, Hindu deities and tradition, attracting a series of complaints lodged against them in several police stations across the state. Its consequence may be very little owing to the forgiving nature of ritualists, but the chicken biryani feast cost some dearly who are still wondering why they could not control their greed for free food.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chicken biryani Blood Moon Lohia Academy
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp