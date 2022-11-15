5T secy reviews work at Shikharchandi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Secretary to chief minister (5T) VK Pandian visited Sikharchandi temple at Pathar Gadia near Patia and reviewed development of the shrine of the deity and peripheral development works including amenities for tourists, pilgrims and beautification of the Sikharchandi hill region.

The overall plan, being developed by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), will enhance the recreational facilities and amusement for the visitors. Secretary (5T) instructed officials to make nature aligned infrastructure, adventure sports, trekking and view point development in the hill and also instructed to plan for community infrastructure development at the plain area of IDCO .

Pandian later visited the sites of town planning scheme undertaken by BDA near Gothapatna and reviewed updated status of the project along with the development of the ring road. Out of the total 45 town planning schemes planned, BDA has completed four schemes along with the ring road. He also instructed BDA officials to make the project successful with the help of feedback from the land owners.

