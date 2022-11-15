Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Opposition lashes out at BJD members for PAC meet miss

Accusing the ruling BJD of deliberately derailing the PAC meeting, the CLP leader said many important issues would have been discussed, but the ruling party members are avoiding discussion.

Published: 15th November 2022 06:51 AM

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJP and Congress on Monday lashed out at the ruling BJD as a meeting of Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) could not be held due to lack of quorum.

BJP leader Mohan Majhi, who is the PAC chairman, and veteran Congress leader Narasingha Mishra alleged that the BJD legislators did not turn up and the ruling party is deliberately avoiding discussion on many important issues. Only four out of the total 12 PAC members turned up at the meeting on Monday.

Accusing the ruling BJD of deliberately derailing the PAC meeting, the CLP leader said many important issues would have been discussed, but the ruling party members are avoiding discussion. Voicing similar views, Majhi said there seems to be a conspiracy to prevent holding of the meeting. It is unfortunate that ruling BJD members are not coming for the meeting of the important committee, he added.

Padampur by-election: Polling duration reduced
Bhubaneswar: Polling duration in the bypoll to Padampur Assembly constituency to be held on December 5, has been reduced by one hour and will now be held from 7 am to 4 pm. A decision in this regard was taken at an all-party meeting presided over by chief electoral officer Sushil Kumar Lohani here on Monday. 

The duration has been reduced in view of the Maoist threat and winter. While 2.5 lakh electorate will exercise their franchise, the result will be declared on December 8. The last date of filing nomination papers is November 17 while scrutiny of the papers will be done on November 18.

